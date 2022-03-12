South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,419 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.77% of South State worth $39,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 102.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of South State during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 30.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 18.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $86.40 on Friday. South State Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. South State had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. South State’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South State presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.34.

In other South State news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $120,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,035 shares of company stock worth $350,026. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

