Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Brokerages expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) to report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.50. Southwestern Energy reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWN shares. UBS Group raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.24.

Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.54. 27,393,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,985,225. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $57,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.