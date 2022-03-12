Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) to report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.50. Southwestern Energy reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWN shares. UBS Group raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.24.

Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.54. 27,393,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,985,225. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $57,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

