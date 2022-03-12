Space Cow Boy Hits Market Cap of $571,334.14 (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for $9.72 or 0.00024819 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Space Cow Boy has a total market cap of $571,334.14 and approximately $390.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Space Cow Boy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00034159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00105487 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy (CRYPTO:SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Space Cow Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Space Cow Boy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.