SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 106.2% from the February 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.9 days.
Shares of SBRKF stock remained flat at $$14.65 during trading hours on Friday. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $15.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.58.
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
