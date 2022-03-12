SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 106.2% from the February 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.9 days.

Shares of SBRKF stock remained flat at $$14.65 during trading hours on Friday. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $15.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.58.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Company Profile

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, advice, insurance, and pensions. It also provides foreign exchange, administrative securities, commercial properties brokerage, leasing, accounting, estate agency, payroll/HR, and securities trading services, as well as active management and securities management services.

