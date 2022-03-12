Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the February 13th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SPKKY stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Spark New Zealand has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $17.45.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

Spark New Zealand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.