Sparkle Loyalty Trading Up 163.7% Over Last 7 Days (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded up 163.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market capitalization of $14,777.87 and $4.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded up 163.7% against the dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sparkle Loyalty

SPRKL is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

