SparksPay Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 12th. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $15,942.76 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,098,890 coins and its circulating supply is 10,856,318 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

