SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,729,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,284,000 after buying an additional 115,634 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,024,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,453,000 after purchasing an additional 84,577 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,976,000 after purchasing an additional 128,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,098,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.09. 14,818,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,167,989. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.55 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.92 and a 200-day moving average of $169.77.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

