SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY opened at $91.33 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.38 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.26.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

