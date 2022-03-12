Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 143.5% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Special Opportunities Fund news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein bought 2,000 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 3,670 shares of company stock valued at $53,902 in the last 90 days. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $14,633,000. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 33.2% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 441,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110,089 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 289,929 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 18.3% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 20.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 85,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,433 shares during the period. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPE opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $16.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

