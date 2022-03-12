Spectrecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 12th. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00182500 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000997 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00026525 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00021834 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.67 or 0.00362130 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

