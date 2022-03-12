Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXSY opened at $75.00 on Friday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $114.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.21.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

