Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SPXSY opened at $75.00 on Friday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $114.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.21.
