Spire Wealth Management Acquires 1,216 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $7,738,725. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SWKS. Cowen lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.74.

Shares of SWKS opened at $127.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.34 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

