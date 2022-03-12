Spire Wealth Management Acquires 1,791 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,158,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after buying an additional 1,561,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.30 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.95 and a fifty-two week high of $68.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.37.

