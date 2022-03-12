Spire Wealth Management Boosts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,096 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 413.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 551,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,132,000 after acquiring an additional 443,845 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Charles Schwab by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 154,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 42,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $80.24 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

