Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 1,036.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,840 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 358,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 77,213 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,745 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

Shares of FE stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $44.98.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

