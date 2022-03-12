Spire Wealth Management Buys 12,999 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 76.9% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

