Spire Wealth Management Buys 13,664 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,664 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 60,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 43,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 478,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average is $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

