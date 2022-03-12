Spire Wealth Management Buys 2,088 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $334,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 173,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 501,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 108,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV opened at $68.45 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.47.

