Spire Wealth Management Buys 24,218 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 21,818.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,218 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,802,000 after acquiring an additional 35,264 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $105.24 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $97.05 and a one year high of $114.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.66.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

