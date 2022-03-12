Spire Wealth Management Buys 604 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $330.02 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $320.62 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.46 and a 200 day moving average of $351.12.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

