Spire Wealth Management Buys 68,589 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1,786.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,589 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $97,830,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 32.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 18.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 17.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,076,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,710 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average of $27.94. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $34.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.26%.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.