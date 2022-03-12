Spire Wealth Management Buys 87,145 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 161.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,145 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

