Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.26% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter.

PWB stock opened at $66.10 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.54 and a 12-month high of $82.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.08.

