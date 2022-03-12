Spire Wealth Management Grows Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.12% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 30,379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,708,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,567,000 after acquiring an additional 227,809 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,777,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,788 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.76. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $27.51.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.