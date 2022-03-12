Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,480,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,939,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,658,000 after purchasing an additional 58,505 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,813,000 after purchasing an additional 33,884 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,144,000 after purchasing an additional 179,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 560,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,500,000 after purchasing an additional 68,102 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $239.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.59. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $221.83 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

