Spire Wealth Management Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $86.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $235.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.82. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $86.68 and a 52 week high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

