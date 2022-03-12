Spire Wealth Management Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BABA stock opened at $86.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $235.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.82. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $86.68 and a 52 week high of $245.69.
BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.55.
About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.