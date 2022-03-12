Spire Wealth Management Has $2.22 Million Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMP. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

