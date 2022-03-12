Spire Wealth Management Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $170.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.04 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $157.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

