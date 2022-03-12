Spire Wealth Management Has $2.35 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $80.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.33 and its 200-day moving average is $84.39. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $80.29 and a 52 week high of $87.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

