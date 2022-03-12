Spire Wealth Management Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 141.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 24,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $1,379,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,415 shares of company stock worth $13,407,358 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $207.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $180.55 and a one year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.