Spire Wealth Management Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,256 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Enbridge by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average of $40.70. The company has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.58 and a 12 month high of $45.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.