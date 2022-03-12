Spire Wealth Management Has $2.93 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 41,390 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $98.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $104.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.87.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.09.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

