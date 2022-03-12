Spire Wealth Management Has $2.95 Million Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,144 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDJ. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at $6,321,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 134.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after buying an additional 327,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,013,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,530,000 after buying an additional 257,470 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 92.2% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 461,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 221,467 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 73.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 436,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 184,360 shares during the period.

BDJ stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

