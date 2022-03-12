Spire Wealth Management Increases Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,756 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.21.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $303.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.98, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.91 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.26.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

