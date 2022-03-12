Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 115.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,358 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,335 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in General Motors by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,975,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in General Motors by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in General Motors by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 49,112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in General Motors by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 39,390 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GM. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.52.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $41.51 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

