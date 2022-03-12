Spire Wealth Management Invests $2.31 Million in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 66.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Loews Corp lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

DRVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

DRVN stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 651.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.30.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Driven Brands (Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.