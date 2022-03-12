Spire Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 188,107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,789,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,227,000 after buying an additional 2,787,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,382,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,190,000 after buying an additional 1,620,882 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,244,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,447,000 after buying an additional 773,063 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,397,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,618,000 after buying an additional 703,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 885,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,720,000 after buying an additional 497,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average is $34.87. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $45.51.

