Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 309.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,986,000 after purchasing an additional 67,979 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 25,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter.

TLT opened at $134.91 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $155.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

