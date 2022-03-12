Spire Wealth Management Purchases 15,356 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

