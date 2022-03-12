Spire Wealth Management Purchases 8,870 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $123.56 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.24 and a one year high of $128.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.66.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

