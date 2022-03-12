Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,817,000 after acquiring an additional 910,709 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,144,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1,533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,031,000 after acquiring an additional 271,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 790,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,584,000 after acquiring an additional 225,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $212.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.68. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -707.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -310.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.17.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.