Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,641 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $80.39 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $119.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.