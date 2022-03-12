Spire Wealth Management Sells 4,556 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,866,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,967 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,309,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,912 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,282,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,386,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,517,000 after purchasing an additional 986,147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU opened at $94.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.83. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

