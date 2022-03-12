Spores Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million (SPO)

Spores Network (CURRENCY:SPO) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Spores Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spores Network has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $184,305.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spores Network has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046345 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.85 or 0.06603304 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,212.98 or 1.00057974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00041857 BTC.

Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,506,556 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

