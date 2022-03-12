Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.91

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.91 and traded as low as $16.69. Sprague Resources shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 27,706 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRLP. StockNews.com cut Sprague Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $440.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4338 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -71.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLP. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Sprague Resources by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sprague Resources by 62.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sprague Resources by 7.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Sprague Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Sprague Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

