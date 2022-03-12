Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,901 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.43% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $37,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,894,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,567,000 after purchasing an additional 166,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,571,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,759,000 after purchasing an additional 199,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after purchasing an additional 127,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,806,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,035,000 after acquiring an additional 255,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,922,000 after acquiring an additional 909,454 shares in the last quarter.

SFM opened at $31.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $34.97.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $176,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,803 shares of company stock worth $2,660,908 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

