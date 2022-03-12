SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $260.86

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 260.86 ($3.42) and traded as low as GBX 233.90 ($3.06). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 239.60 ($3.14), with a volume of 1,385,798 shares traded.

SSPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.91) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.59) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.59) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.59) to GBX 320 ($4.19) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 333 ($4.36) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 350.67 ($4.59).

Get SSP Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 270 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 260.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.67.

In other news, insider Carolyn Bradley bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £39,780 ($52,122.64). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,096 shares of company stock valued at $4,003,040.

SSP Group Company Profile (LON:SSPG)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.