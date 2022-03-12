S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) by 132.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,703 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of S&T Bancorp worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STBA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,358,000 after acquiring an additional 110,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 45,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&T Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

NASDAQ STBA opened at $30.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.69. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

