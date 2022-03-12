Stacks (STX) Market Cap Reaches $1.74 Billion

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $1.74 billion and approximately $137.31 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00003411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.00227611 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00183904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00047290 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000989 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00026516 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,302,801,425 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

